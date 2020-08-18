1/1
RUTH REESE
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
RUTH REESE  August 12, 1951 ~ August 4, 2020  
Ruth Margaret Reese, 68, of Fairfax, Virginia died on August 4, 2020 of a sudden, unexpected, and painless heart attack. She was born August 12, 1951 in Buenos Aires, Argentina to Rudi and Virginia (Hoover) Mittag. Ruth started working as a Registered Nurse in 1973 with most of those years at The Washington Hospital Center (where she completed the diploma RN program) first in the ER and then in L&D with the latter being where she spent the majority of her career. She married the love of her life, Michael, on May 27, 1978. Ruth began her joyous journey in motherhood with her stepson and later gave birth to a daughter in 1982 and then became an even more ecstatic grandmother in 2007, the same year she retired from nursing. She was an extremely loving, caring, generous, and stubborn person. Ruth is survived by her husband Michael K. Reese, her sister Erika Mittag (Kerry Pivonka), her brother Gerhardt Mittag, her stepson Michael D. Reese, her daughter Megan Reese (Tyler) Long, her grandson Reese T. Long, her son-in-law Tyler L. Long, a niece and multiple cousins. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Rudi and Virginia Mittag. A memorial service will be held at a later date after the pandemic has passed. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to her home church, Shephard of the Hills Lutheran Church at sothva.org/giving.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
August 18, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
marian Hartle
