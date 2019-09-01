

Ruth Rosenberg



On Friday, August 29, 2019 Ruth Rosenberg of Holmes Run Acres in Falls Church VA, beloved wife of the late Laurence Rosenberg; devoted mother of Jeffrey and his wife Anita, Stephen, and Daniel Rosenberg; cherished grandmother of Jacob and John Rosenberg; adored sister of Sylvia Nolde; sister-in-law to Chris Nolde; and beloved cousin and aunt to many, passed peacefully away. Ruth was born in Bensonhurst, New York, later moved to Flatbush, New York and then Hempstead, New York. She went to Cortland State College and obtained her degree in Education. She married Larry and they moved to Falls Church VA. A mother with three young children, she started a pre-school in her home. Later, she became a Reading Specialist in Fairfax County Public Schools. While working full time, running a household, attending her children's various activities in and outside of school programs, she earned her master's degree in Education through the Virginia Tech at the Northern Virginia Center. Ruth was also an active volunteer, a part of her generous spirit instilled by her grandmother, Sadie Ullman of New York, and parents, Alice and Myer Lieberman of New York and later, Charlottesville, VA. Ruth's volunteering activities included roles with the League of Women Voters in Northern Virginia, and the Book Club and Social Action Committee at the Bethesda Jewish Congregation.

The memorial service will be held at Bethesda Jewish Congregation (6601 Bradley Blvd, Bethesda, MD 20817) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019. The burial will take place at the Hebrew Cemetery (1st Street South) in Charlottesville on Sunday, September 8,2019 at 10:30 a.m.

Memorial gifts may be made to Bethesda Jewish Congregation or Hadassah Charlottesville, or by planting a memorial tree or helping with water in Israel through a memorial gift to the Jewish National Fund (information for all is available online).