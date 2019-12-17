

Ruth Marie Sackadorf (Age 89)



Of Great Falls, Virginia, passed peacefully with family by her side on December 14, 2019, from natural causes. She was born to Oliver and Sarah Pound on February 11, 1930 in Winchester, Virginia.

Ruth is survived by three sons and a daughter- Larry, Allen, David, and Kittie; 11 grandchildren- Noah, Logan, Emily, Joshua, Dylan, Rachel, Tyler, Racheal, Jennifer, Becky, and Bill; and many nieces, nephews and other family members. She is preceded in death by her husband Leonard; her brother Roy; her sisters Frances and Isabelle and her son Gene.

Services will be held graveside on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at noon at the National Funeral Home and Memorial Park located at 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to .