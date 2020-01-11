

Ruth Lillian Taylor Scott

"Ruthie" (Age 99)



Of Stephens City, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Winchester Virginia. Ruth was born on December 5, 1920 in Spring Lake, New Jersey to the late William Hoffman Taylor and Lillian Armstrong Taylor, and was preceded in death by her brother, Frederick Armstrong Taylor.

Ruth is survived by daughter, Marjorie Beard and son-in-law, Daniel Beard of Middletown; granddaughter, JoLecia Crowe, her husband, Carl Crowe, and their children, Colin and Hayden Crowe; and grandson, Christopher Beard and his wife, Eileen Beard. Ruth's son, Charles Paul Scott Junior, has been missing since the mid-1970s and is presumed dead.

Ruth worked at the US Chamber of Commerce and as a records administrator at Riggs National Bank in Washington, DC.

Ruth was an active and much-loved member of the Fairlington United Methodist Church in Arlington, anonymously writing birthday cards for members for 15 years, and enjoying outings with the church's "Aged to Perfection" Senior group. She moved from Arlington to Middletown Virginia in July 2013 and became a member of Middletown's Grace United Methodist Church. In February 2015 she moved to Fox Trail Senior Living in Stephens City Virginia where she actively pursued crafts, bingo, solving puzzles, and helping other residents as much as she could.

A memorial service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church in Middletown Virginia on February 22, at 11 a.m., and Ruth will be laid to her final rest near her mother in Manasquan, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

Funeral services are entrusted to the Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal Virginia 22630.