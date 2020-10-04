RUTH SCOTT

Ruth C. Scott departed this life on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Osmond and Bessie Weaver. She was born in Wake County, North Carolina and the family moved to Norfolk, VA. She was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School and a graduate of Hampton Institute. She was a BSN Registered Nurse, retiring from St. Elizabeth Hospital and other organizations throughout the District of Columbia. She is survived by two sons, Victor D. Cumber and David B. Cumber. Services will be held, Friday, October 9, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Padua Catholic Church, 1029 Monroe St. NE Washington, DC 20017.