1/1
RUTH SCOTT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RUTH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RUTH C. SCOTT  
Ruth C. Scott departed this life on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Osmond and Bessie Weaver. She was born in Wake County, North Carolina and the family moved to Norfolk, VA. She was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School and a graduate of Hampton Institute. She was a BSN Registered Nurse, retiring from St. Elizabeth Hospital and other organizations throughout the District of Columbia. She is survived by two sons, Victor D. Cumber and David B. Cumber. Services will be held, Friday, October 9, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Padua Catholic Church, 1029 Monroe St. NE Washington, DC 20017. www.mcguire-services.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony Padua Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved