

Ruth E. Shinn (Age 97)



Long-time resident of the Washington, DC area, passed away on May 1, 2020, presumptively from the novel coronavirus. Ruth lived a life of service to her community and country, and for nearly a century she maintained a child's sense of joy and wonder. She had a storied career advocating for women as Chief of the U.S. Department of Labor, Women's Bureau Division of Legislative Analysis, and in other leadership positions at the Department of Labor and the YWCA. Some of her greatest joys were her memories of living in Istanbul, Turkey for three years in the 1940s where she taught English and swam across the Bosphorus from Asia to Europe, and entertaining many friends and family at her cottage, El Mirador, on the Chesapeake Bay. She is survived by three nieces, Sandy Shinn (Ken Sierzega), Carol Wheeler (Bob), and Beth Shinn (Dave Krantz), grand and great-grandnieces and nephews, friends, and her church community at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Washington, DC. First Church will host a virtual gathering of remembrance on Saturday, May 16 at 3 p.m. Please inquire for further details. Plans for a future in-person memorial are forthcoming. Memorials preferred to First Congregational UCC in Washington, DC or Emily's List.