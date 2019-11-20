Ruth I Silver
On Sunday, November 17, 2019, Ruth Isaacson Silver of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Philip Silver; devoted mother of Stephen Silver (Rae) and the late Craig Silver; loving "Gram" of Mark (Holly) and Tammy (John); cherished "Great-Gram"of Samuel, David, Sarah, Lilly and Matthew. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 22, 11 a.m. at Congregation Kol Shalom, 9110 Darnestown Rd, Rockville, MD. Interment to follow at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Details for Shiva will be announced at service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.