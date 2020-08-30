RUTH SMITH

Of Washington, DC. God called his precious daughter home on August 13, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory, sister, Odessa Haley; brother, Tyler Parker; and a host of nieces and nephews. We will hold her near and dear to our hearts. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 2 at 1 p.m. followed by Homegoing service, 1:30 p.m. at J.B Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Interment Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Lothian, Maryland.