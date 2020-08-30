1/
RUTH SMITH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RUTH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ruth V. Smith  (Age 99)  
Of Washington, DC. God called his precious daughter home on August 13, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory, sister, Odessa Haley; brother, Tyler Parker; and a host of nieces and nephews. We will hold her near and dear to our hearts. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 2 at 1 p.m. followed by Homegoing service, 1:30 p.m. at J.B Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Interment Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Lothian, Maryland.
www.jbjfh.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Viewing
01:00 PM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Service
01:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved