STEINER Ruth Elizabeth Piette Steiner Died on February 22, 2019 at Collington Continuing Care Retirement Community, where she had resided for 10 years. She was born in 1931 in Oak Park, Illinois, the daughter and second child of Eugene Piette, a Russian-born doctor, and Ruth Piette, an American schoolteacher. Ruth was interested in theater and appeared in several stage productions during her undergraduate studies at Wellesley, but her lifelong passion was to be for music, particularly Gregorian chant, and she went to the University of California in Berkeley to complete a masters degree in musicology. In Berkeley, she reconnected with a young physicist, Bruce Steiner, who she had met a few years earlier at the National Music Camp at Interlochen, and they got married in 1960. The following year they settled in Washington, DC, where Ruth completed a PhD at the Catholic University of America and was then appointed to the faculty. She was to spend her career at Catholic University, eventually becoming "ordinary" or full professor. She became a leading authority on Gregorian chant and liturgy, and contributed significantly to the field. She built a substantial microfilm library of manuscripts. (many photographed herself on her travels around Europe), contributed to numerous publications including the Grove Dictionary of Music (now part of Oxford Online), and wrote her book, Studies in Gregorian Chant. She mentored countless students and scholars who are now also leaders in their field. A Festschrift in her honor, The Divine Office in the Latin Middle Ages, was published in 2000, and is now a standard text used by researchers worldwide and by students. Perhaps her most significant contribution to the study of early music began in 1987, when she obtained a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to start what is now the Cantus Manuscript Database (http:// cantus.uwaterloo.ca ), a searchable index of chant manuscripts and early books, enabling scholars all over the world to carry out primary source research right from their own desks. Cantus was transformative in the study of liturgical chant, and influential in the growth of the discipline now known as the Digital Humanities. In the words of one of her colleagues in musicology, Grayson Wagstaff, the former dean of Music at Catholic University, "Many of us have wonderful ideas, but Ruth created a new world." In retirement, Ruth volunteered as a docent at Hillwood Estate, Museum and Garden. She is survived by her two children, Jon and Miriam; her former husband, Bruce; her daughter-in-law, Bettina; and her granddaughter, Lucy. A celebration of her life will be held in early July. In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution to the (MSF) organization.A celebration of her life will be held in early July. In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution to the (MSF) organization. Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

