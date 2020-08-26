1/1
RUTH SWINSON
1927 - 2020
Ruth B. Swinson  
Returned to her creator on August 9, 2020. Ruth was born on July 23, 1927 in Lynchburg, Virginia to Virgie Desmond Booker and Joseph Booker. She was the third of 13 children 11 of which survived. Ruth retired as a psychiatric nurse at Saint Elizabeth hospital in Washington, DC. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Virgie and Joseph and her brother, Joseph Booker, Corine Booker Jones, Cornelia Booker Powell, Thomas Gordon Booker and Oscar Henry Booker. She is survived by her siblings, Othelia Booker Johnson, Loretta Booker, Yvonne Booker Austin, Claudette Booker, and her baby brother city Councilman Alfred Mohammed. She is also survived by a host of relatives and her special cousin, Louise. Graveside service August 28, 2020, 1 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, Maryland. Arrangement by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home,7474 Landover Rd., Landover, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Lincoln Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
August 25, 2020
Rest In Peace Aunt Goodney. You have finished your course. You will be remembered for your strength, self-determination, kindness and courage.

Your Niece,

Rosalyn Davis
Rosalyn Y Davis
Family
