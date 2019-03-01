RUTH WARSHAW
On Thursday, February 28, 2019, Ruth Warshaw of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved wife of the late, Jack Warshaw. Devoted mother of Eileen Ivey Sirota (Leonard). Cherished grandmother of Rachel Sirota. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 3, at 1:30 p.m. at Adat Shalom Synagogue, 7727 Persimmon Tree Lane, Bethesda, MD. Interment follows at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Contributions may be made to A.C.L.U. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc., under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.