Ruth Warshaw

Notice
Guest Book
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."

 

RUTH WARSHAW  

On Thursday, February 28, 2019, Ruth Warshaw of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved wife of the late, Jack Warshaw. Devoted mother of Eileen Ivey Sirota (Leonard). Cherished grandmother of Rachel Sirota. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 3, at 1:30 p.m. at Adat Shalom Synagogue, 7727 Persimmon Tree Lane, Bethesda, MD. Interment follows at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Contributions may be made to A.C.L.U. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc., under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

logo
Funeral Home
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
(301) 622-2290
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon