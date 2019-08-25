The Washington Post

RUTH "ANNIE" WAUTERS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH "ANNIE" WAUTERS.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Ruth Wauters "Annie"  

Ruth (Annie) Wauters, wife of Andre Wauters (dec.), passed away on July 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. She was 83. A graduate of Hunter High School and Hunter College, she was a well-regarded computer programmer and analyst from the 1960s-1990s for A.C. Nielsen, The NEA and The House Information Service. In addition to a lifelong involvement in the theater, she narrated hundreds of audiobooks for the National Library Service for the blind and physically handicapped. Ruth is survived by her brother, Charles; her sons, Drake, Barnaby, Leif and four grandchildren. Service will be scheduled at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.