Ruth Wauters "Annie"
Ruth (Annie) Wauters, wife of Andre Wauters (dec.), passed away on July 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. She was 83. A graduate of Hunter High School and Hunter College, she was a well-regarded computer programmer and analyst from the 1960s-1990s for A.C. Nielsen, The NEA and The House Information Service. In addition to a lifelong involvement in the theater, she narrated hundreds of audiobooks for the National Library Service for the blind and physically handicapped. Ruth is survived by her brother, Charles; her sons, Drake, Barnaby, Leif and four grandchildren. Service will be scheduled at a later date.