

Ruth Frazier Williams

"Evelyn" (Age 94)



Of Suitland, MD., died Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She is survived by her grandchildren: Kris, Jon, and Dan Guest. She was predeceased by her husband, James L. Williams, Jr. and two children; Janet (Hanson Guest) and George Williams. A private burial service will be held for family at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Suitland on Friday, March 27, 2020, 12:30pm. A memorial service will be held later. Ruth lived a great life and still is missed by her family, friends and students taught over the years. In lieu of flowers, cards and regards for the family may be sent to Kristen Guest c/o Dunn & Sons at 5635 Eads St. NE, Washington, DC 20019. Blessings.