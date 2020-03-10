

RUTH V. WINNING (Age 78)



Of Annandale, VA passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She wanted to be remembered as faithful to her God, family, church and friends. Ruth was born July 25, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA. She was the devoted mother of Warren Winning (Anita) and Michael Winning; cherished oma of Adrien Winning and Nathaniel Winning. She is preceded in death by her husband Werner Winning and siblings; Thomas Shea, Naomi Shea and Barbara Kotwicki. She is survived by her siblings, John Shea, Charles Shea, Margaret Sabato, Carol Beecher and Kathline Shea; and numerous relatives. Visitation will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3022 Woodlawn Ave., Falls Church, VA 22042 on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. Reception immediately following the service. Graveside service for family members 3 p.m., at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042. Memorial Contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at the above address.