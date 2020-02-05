

Ruth S. Wolf

March 22, 1923 - January 29, 2020



Ruth got her R.N. from Bellevue and was an Army Cadet nurse in WWII. She married Robert E. Wolf on June 9, 1944. When living in Prince Georges County, Ruth was on the League of Women Voters, Governor's Council of Education and other agencies. Ruth was a member of the PG County Board of Education.

They retired to Calvert in 1984. There she was a co-founder of Calvert Hospice and Adult Day Care. She was on the Planning Commission, United Way Board, Calvert Memorial Executive Board, Maryland Hospital Association, and other agencies.

Ruth received many awards for her volunteer service.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband and one grandson.

Ruth is survived by her sister, Doris Austin, and her children, Terry (Lynn), Glenn (Liz), Nancy (Joe), and Richard (Gail); her seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Calvert Hospice, P.O Box 838 Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

A memorial service will be held at the Riderwood Chapel on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 1 p.m.