

RUTHJOY LEVENTHAL

(Age 94)



On Monday, April 1, 2019, Ruthjoy Leventhal passed away peacefully at her home in Rockville, MD. She is survived by her three children, Amy Musher (Joe), Scott Livingston (Claire) and John Livingston (Susan); her four grandsons, Jacob, Noah and Evan Livingston, and Jeffrey Rosen (Christy); two great-grandchildren, Ben and Andrea Rosen; and her brother, William Marshall. She is predeceased by two other grandchildren, Jay Rosen and Alex Livingston. Ruthjoy enjoyed a full life with many friends and family. She loved playing Bridge, Canasta and Hand and Foot. She was a dedicated member of B'nai Israel Congregation. She also volunteered at Suburban Hospital, Bethesda Thrift Shop and . Her doctor said when he asked her what was on her "Bucket List" she said to ride on a motorcycle. No funeral service is planned per Ruthjoy's request. The family will be observing Shiva on Thursday, April 4 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the home of Amy and Joe Musher in Potomac. Contributions may be made in memory of Ruthjoy to B'nai Israel Congregation, 6301 Montrose Road, Rockville 20852 or , 6555 Rock Spring Dr. #280, Bethesda, MD 20816. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.