

Ruthmarie Martz



Went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 5, 2019.

Wife of the late Edsel B. Martz for 60 years and mother of Shari and Michael Martz. Ruth loved and served Jesus all her life and was a gift from God. Humble and tender hearted, she showed love in many caring, thoughtful ways

Born to Antonio and Clara Malfeo in Staples, Minnesota in 1922. Served in the United States Marine Corps World War Two, achieving the rank of Technical Sgt. She married Edsel (USMC) in 1946 in Cherry Port, North Carolina. Charter member of Women's Military Service Memorial Foundation.

Taught elementary school, Arlington County for 36 years. Member of the Arlington Retired Teachers Association.

Longtime member, St. Agnes Catholic Church in Arlington. Ruth leaves a legacy of love and devotion. A true friend.

Visitation will be held at Murphy Funeral Home, Falls Church, VA, Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Celebration Mass, Friday, October 11, 2019, St. Agnes Catholic Church, Arlington at 1:30 p.m. A viewing will be held at church from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. prior to Mass. Burial at Quantico National Cemetery on Tuesday, October 15 at 1 p.m.