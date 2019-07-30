raymond F. Wilson
Departed this life July 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Evelyn Wilson and a brother Robert Wilson. He is survived by his devoted wife Shirley Ann Wilson; brother William (Louise) Wilson; three sons Rodney (Kimberly), Gregory and John F (Joyce) Wilson; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces,nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Home going service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ5301 North Capitol St. NW Washington, DC 20011. Viewing from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. with service immediately following at 11 a.m. Interment at Rock Creek Cemetery. Arrangements by;