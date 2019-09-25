

Ryan Christopher Giglio (Age 26)



Of Stafford, Virginia passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. He is survived by his parents, Elizabeth Anne Giglio, and George F. (Trip) Ward; stepmother, Michele Ward, brother RJ Ward; sisters, Brittany Jawish, and Rebecca Ward; grandparents, Michael A. and Kathryn Eileen Giglio, Linda and Gene Underwood, Becky and Jim Biche, Robert Cundiff and Gloria Bond; and many other loving family and friends. Ryan was President of RCG Solutions.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 27 at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA 22302. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 28 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Community, 1427 W. Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA 22302 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ryan's name to Wayside House, Inc., 378 NE 6th Ave., Delray Beach, FL 33483 or at waysidehouse.net

"My word is my bond and it is all I have to give."

