KEITH Ryan Heger Keith Beloved husband, father, son and brother, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the age of 44 at his home in Washington, DC. He is survived by his wife of over 18 years, Kathryn Dinolfo Keith, and children, Fiona McGuire, Liam Fleming and Riley June Keith, and he will be missed by his most devoted dog, Rosie. Ryan was born in Creve Coeur, MO on November 21, 1975. He moved with his family to Corpus Christi, TX and Chatham, NJ before settling in McLean, VA in 1985. He graduated from Langley High School in 1994, Miami University, in Oxford, OH in 1998 with a Bachelor of Science in Botany, and received a Master of Science degree in Landscape Architecture from Virginia Tech University in 2003. Ryan moved to Washington, DC in 2000 to continue his education at George Washington University's Landscape Design program. Settling in Washington, Ryan started his professional life at area landscape architecture firms, LandDesign and Oehme, van Sweden. He also taught construction management as an adjunct faculty instructor in George Washington University's Landscape Design program. In 2009, Ryan started Redux Garden + Home, which he built into a thriving residential renovation and construction business in the Washington, DC region, among other successful business interests in the industry. With his environmentally aware approach to design and construction, his profound attention to organization and detail, and his steadfast honesty, Ryan delivered standout projects in our community. As good as Ryan was at his work, it is Ryan as a person that will be remembered, and missed, most. Ryan loved his family and his community of friends on Capitol Hill and beyond. He was a devoted father with endless energy to play, and play while parenting, and parent while playing. Ryan was deeply loved, and loved deeply. His spirit will continue to comfort and inspire all of us who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn "Kate" (Dinolfo), and their three children, Fiona, Liam and Riley June; parents, Larry Keith and Jeanne Keith of Phoenix, AZ and recently Washington, DC; mother-in-law, Valerie McGuire of Fairfield, CT; father-in-law, John Dinolfo and wife, Debra Dinolfo of Charleston, SC; sister, Kristy Keith

