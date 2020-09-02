

Ryan LEIGHTON Link (Age 50)

Of Centreville, VA, passed away on August 29, 2020 after a long battle with Cystic Fibrosis.Ryan was born on March 6, 1970 to Nancy and Thomas Link in Blythe, California. Shortly after birth, he and his family moved to Lakeridge, Virginia where he grew up. He graduated from Woodbridge High School and then attended Strayer University where he got his diploma in Computer Information Systems. He worked in the IT field for many years. However, Ryan loved music. He was a talented drummer and musician. His love for music lead him to support Dale City Music for 15 years. His love of music also lead him to his wife, Rebecca, who he worked with in a band and then fell in love. They were married in 2014 in Negril, Jamaica. Both choosing to live fully and follow their hearts, they were blessed with two biological children. Ryan and Rebecca were each others' "person", the best of friends and true soulmates. Ryan enjoyed spending time with his children and family, taking trips to the beach, seeing live music and drumming, throwing BBQs, and fishing.Ryan is survived by his wife, Rebecca; his children, Leighton Robert and Lennox Ann, Nancy Link; his mother; his sister, Shannon Godwin (Kelly), and is predeceased by his father Thomas Link.Services will be at 12 Noon, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Fairfax Memorial Park, Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store