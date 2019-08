Ryan Wesley Paysinger

(Age 42)



Of Leesburg, Virginia passed on Sunday, August 18, 2019

Born Thursday, June 23, 1977, in Tacoma, WA, he was the son of John Paysinger and Andrea Eyer Paysinger. Known to his friends as Pace, he loved dogs, Jeeps, and the SF 49ers.

Ryan is survived by his parents; grandmother Sarah Paysinger; and aunt Ellen Tappero.

Ryan's interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Columbia, SC.

Online condolences may be made to the family at