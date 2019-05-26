

S. ROBERT KAUFMAN "Bob"



Of Columbia, Maryland, born on May 14, 1950, passed away peacefully at home at age 68 on May 4, 2019, in San Diego, California. Bob was the loving husband of Renee Kreithen-they were together for 46 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Steven Kaufman. Bob is survived by his son, Jonathan Kaufman; daughter, Liana (Matthew) Hunt; sister, Laurel Kraus (Tom); sister-in-law, Lorraine Levin (Paul); and grandchildren, Lauren Hunt and Taylor Hunt. He is also survived by his many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the following charities: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and Elizabeth Hospice. Friends and family members may attend a celebration of life on Sunday, July 21, at 3 p.m. at Oseh Shalom Synagogue in Laurel, MD.