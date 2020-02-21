The Washington Post

SABINA DEL

Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A.
Chester, MD
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A.
Chester, MD
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Christopher's Catholic Church
Chester, MD
Notice
Sabina Delaney Hartnett  
"Sheila" (Age 91)  

Passed February 18, 2020 at Hospice of the Chesapeake. Beloved mother of Richard Hartnett, Mary Helena Dill, Edward Hartnett and Sean Hartnett; grandmother of two Sarah Hartnett and Nolan Hartnett; sister of Mary Delaney, Nora Kavanagh, Kathleen Bayley, Annie Delaney, Patrick Delaney and Margaret Ryan. Visitations Sunday, February 23, 2 to 4 p.m., 6 to 8 p.m., Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD. Mass, Monday, February 24, 11 a.m., St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Chester, MD. Burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 21, 2020
