SADIE BARBER

SADIE MAE BARBER
(Age 77)

Went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Roy Barber Jr.; sons, Gregory Leon Barber (Ontaria), and Daryl Andre Barber (Joanne); grandchildren, Brittany Barber, Daryl Barber Jr., and Jasmine Barber; brothers, Kapin Ferguson (Liz), and Riley Harris (Yvonne); sister, Claudette Harris; and many nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held at New Samaritan Baptist Church, 1100 Florida Ave., NE, Washington, DC, Visitation 10 a.m., Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Arrangements by FREEMAN.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 16, 2019
