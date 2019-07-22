The Washington Post

SADIE PETERS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SADIE PETERS.
Service Information
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
600 Kennedy St. NW
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-829-9000
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
4850 Blagden Ave NW
Washington, DC, DC
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
4850 Blagden Ave NW
Washington, DC, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Sadie Beatrice Peters  

Sadie Beatrice (Lewis) Peters, surrounded by her loving family transitioned on July 17, 2019. She leaves to mourn her passing, her only child, James P. Peters, III (Rozenna), grandsons, James P. Peters, IV (Rochelle), Kenneth W. Peters, Sr., Nicholas P. Peters, five great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, five sisters and one brother. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 25, at Zion Baptist Church, 4850 Blagden Ave NW, Washington, DC 20011. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. and service starting at 11 a.m. Services Entrusted to Horton Funeral Services. In Lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Zion Baptist Church scholarship fund.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on July 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.