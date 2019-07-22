Sadie Beatrice Peters
Sadie Beatrice (Lewis) Peters, surrounded by her loving family transitioned on July 17, 2019. She leaves to mourn her passing, her only child, James P. Peters, III (Rozenna), grandsons, James P. Peters, IV (Rochelle), Kenneth W. Peters, Sr., Nicholas P. Peters, five great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, five sisters and one brother. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 25, at Zion Baptist Church, 4850 Blagden Ave NW, Washington, DC 20011. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. and service starting at 11 a.m. Services Entrusted to Horton Funeral Services. In Lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Zion Baptist Church scholarship fund.