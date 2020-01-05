Sahib Patricia Georges
On Saturday, December 28, 2019 Sahib Patricia Georges, a native Washingtonian, passed peacefully. She was born March 30, 1934 in Washington, DC, She graduated from Howard University in 1956, then in 1979 obtained her Master's Degree from Trinity University. She worked as a teacher for over 22 years in the public school system in Washington, DC. She is survived by her nieces, Tuesday Georges Ferguson and Narenta Summers; a nephew Duport Georges; other extended family members. A visitation will be held from 9:30 am til 10:30 a.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, Maryland with a Funeral Service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Fort Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The www.cancer.org
, St Judes's Children's Hospital www.stjudes.org
, or The www.artiritis.org
. Services entrusted to Fort Lincoln Funeral Home.