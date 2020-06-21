SAIGE BALLARD
2001 - 2020
Saige Ballard (aGE 18)  
Saige Lauren Slade Ballard, the daughter of Shantelle Slade Ballard and James Brooks Ballard, was born on November 21, 2001 in Washington, DC. Saige departed this life while with her best friends on June 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Jesse James Ballard. Saige was baptized at Zion Baptist Church on Blagden Ave. NW, where she attended pre-school, Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and served as an usher.  Saige attended Woodrow Wilson High School, where she was a Cheerleader and graduated from Capital City Public Charter School in 2019, where she was a member of the basketball team and participated in tutoring elementary school children. Saige enjoyed watching scary movies and spending time with her friends. She just had a profound love of life. Saige was a rising sophomore at Georgia State University, majoring in Media Entrepreneurship.  The wonderful memories of Saige will be celebrated by her parents, Shantelle and James Ballard; her brother, Christian Ballard; her grandmothers, Dorothy Ballard and Jacqueline Slade; her grandfather, Carlos Slade; her five aunts, several great aunts and uncles, and many cousins and friends.  The visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20012. A private funeral service will follow. www.mcguire-services.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
JUN
26
Funeral service
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
