Saint Paul Whitmire, JR.
Departed this life on Saturday, May 18, 2019; Devoted husband of Juanita Whitmire; Loving father of Paul Andre Whitmire, Nicola Blalock, Michelle Whitmire, and Shannon Carroll; He is also survived by, 14 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one sister, Minnie Ruth Whitmire and a host of other relatives and friends. The Family will receive friends Friday, May 24, 2019 from 9 a.m. until hour of service 10 a.m. at Grace Apostolic Church, 4417 Dix Street NE, Washington, DC. Interment Heritage Memorial Cemetery in Waldorf, MD. Services by BIANCHI.