SAINT WHITMIRE Jr.

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Grace Apostolic Church
4417 Dix Street NE
Washington, DC
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Apostolic Church
4417 Dix Street NE
Washington, DC
Notice
Notice

 
 

Saint Paul Whitmire, JR.  

Departed this life on Saturday, May 18, 2019; Devoted husband of Juanita Whitmire; Loving father of Paul Andre Whitmire, Nicola Blalock, Michelle Whitmire, and Shannon Carroll; He is also survived by, 14 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one sister, Minnie Ruth Whitmire and a host of other relatives and friends. The Family will receive friends Friday, May 24, 2019 from 9 a.m. until hour of service 10 a.m. at Grace Apostolic Church, 4417 Dix Street NE, Washington, DC. Interment Heritage Memorial Cemetery in Waldorf, MD. Services by BIANCHI.
Published in The Washington Post on May 22, 2019
