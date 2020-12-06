DURRANI Sajjad H. Durrani (aGE 92) Sajjad H. Durrani passed away November 13, 2020 at his home in Olney, Maryland, surrounded by his three children. A thoughtful and generous man, he impacted our lives as a parent and grandparent by teaching us to work hard, always do our best, and to be kind. He also impacted many others through his work as an engineer, as a cofounder of the Muslim Community Center in Silver Spring, MD, and through his many volunteer activities. He lived 92 years, and spent those years full of energy, curiosity and in service to his community. Born in 1928 in Jalalpur (British India, later Pakistan), Saj was the eldest of twelve children. He received engineering degrees in Pakistan and England, and then went to study in Germany where he met Brita Portin whom he married in 1959. After their marriage, he and Brita (who added the name Yasmin upon her conversion to Islam) immigrated to the United States, where Saj received a doctorate in electrical engineering from the University of New Mexico. In 1969 Saj and Yasmin settled in Olney with their three children. Saj worked as an electrical engineer for the federal government for 18 years - at both NASA and at the Goddard Space Flight Center - on issues related to satellite communications. Before joining NASA, he worked as an engineer in the private sector (GE, RCA, Comsat Labs), taught engineering at Kansas State University, and served as the head of the Electrical Engineering Department at the Engineering University in Lahore. After retiring from government service, he went on to work at CSC (Computer Sciences Corporation). Throughout his long career, he gave courses on satellite communications in the U.S. and abroad, and taught engineering classes at GW and the University of Maryland. In 1976, Saj was elected as a Fellow of IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers). He held a variety of leadership positions within IEEE and also with the Aerospace and Electronic Systems Society (AESS), the Washington Academy of Sciences, and the DC Council of Engineering and Architectural Societies. From 2000-2001 he was an IEEE-USA Executive Fellow with the Office of Engineering and Technology at the FCC, and later served with the U.S. Department of State under a similar IEEE program. After his true retirement, Saj donated his time to different boards and associations, including the Muslim Community Center, the Montgomery County Human Rights Commission, and the local chapter of NARFE (the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association). He also mentored and supported many people studying in STEM fields. In his private life, Saj will be remembered by our family for his numerous scribbled lists and notebooks (including one from 1952 which he continued to update). Additionally, he will be remembered for his generosity, faith, and the upright, humble and ethical way he lived life. He valued loyalty, kindness, and helping others. He also felt education was important, and spent many hours reading and learning. He enjoyed music (particularly country music which he listened to while on the treadmill), travel, and striking up conversations (and then staying in touch) with people he met on trips. Saj was predeceased by his wife Yasmin who died from ALS in 2011. He is survived by his daughters Zarina and Amina, his son Arif and daughter-in-law Elaine, his granddaughter Layla, four siblings, and many nieces and nephews. A private burial was held in November. He will be dearly missed as the head of our extended family. Anyone wishing to donate to a charity in his memory is invited to consider the ALS Association (alsinfo.org/donate
) and the Muslim Community Center (mccmd.org
