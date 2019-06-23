SALLIE EUBANK BUCK
Of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away on Monday June 14, 2019 in the loving arms of family and friends. Sallie is the beloved wife of Stephen William Buck and loving mother of Helen Paige and Eleanor Grace. She is the daughter of the late Earle Claiborne Eubank and the late Marjorie Mann Eubank and is survived by many cousins. Sallie was born in Richmond, VA, February 13, 1955 and graduated from Lee-Davis High School, The George Washington University and the Emory University School of Nursing. Sallie is a retired Critical Care Nurse who held various health care administration positions over 42 years. She last worked at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda. Sallie was a tireless giver of time and talent both to friends and strangers, even while she fought breast cancer
for eight years. Sallie is an outstanding cook who regularly made fruit jams at home and self-published a collection of her favorite southern recipes. Sallie enjoyed travel and spending time with her extended family in Tappahannock, VA. She will be missed dearly by all who met her - and all who met her loved her. A devoted Episcopalian, a celebration of her life will be held at Christ Church Parish, Kensington, MD on June 28, at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Neal Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory University or World Child Inc. of Silver Spring.