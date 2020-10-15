Sallie Ann Haynes passed away on Wednesday, October 8, 2020, at the age of 73 at her home in Edgewater, MD after a short but courageous battle against cancer. Sallie Ann was born in Washington, DC on November 21, 1946, to Howard Haynes Jr and Leila (Sater) Haynes, both deceased. She attended Regina High School ('64) and Catholic University ('68). She was an accomplished actress, a world traveler, an animal lover, an avid beachgoer, a gifted gardener, a fierce friend, a staunch liberal, a true ally, and the best mother a daughter could possibly have. She is survived by her daughter Katherine Leahy of Austin, TX, and her beloved chocolate labrador, Chewie. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Sallie's life on Sunday, October 18 from 1 p.m. until her funeral service begins at 3 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD. Interment is private. Please consider a donation to the Appalachian Bear Rescue in her memory, and vote. Online condolences may be left for the family at: