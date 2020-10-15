1/1
Sallie Haynes
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sallie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sallie A. Haynes  
Sallie Ann Haynes passed away on Wednesday, October 8, 2020, at the age of 73 at her home in Edgewater, MD after a short but courageous battle against cancer. Sallie Ann was born in Washington, DC on November 21, 1946, to Howard Haynes Jr and Leila (Sater) Haynes, both deceased. She attended Regina High School ('64) and Catholic University ('68). She was an accomplished actress, a world traveler, an animal lover, an avid beachgoer, a gifted gardener, a fierce friend, a staunch liberal, a true ally, and the best mother a daughter could possibly have. She is survived by her daughter Katherine Leahy of Austin, TX, and her beloved chocolate labrador, Chewie. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Sallie's life on Sunday, October 18 from 1 p.m. until her funeral service begins at 3 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD. Interment is private. Please consider a donation to the Appalachian Bear Rescue in her memory, and vote. Online condolences may be left for the family at:KalasFuneralHomes.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
18
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
(410) 956-4488
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved