Sallie Lewis died peacefully at the age of 89 on June 17,2020, at her home in McLean, Virginia after a short illness and was predeceased by her husband, Sam Lewis. She was born in Houston, TX on July 19, 1930. Sallie was married to her childhood sweetheart Ambassador Samuel Lewis who was one of the nation's leading diplomats, having advised Presidents Ford, Carter, Reagan, and Clinton. Sallie was vivacious and traveled the world with her husband including State Department posts in Italy, Brazil, and Afghanistan, where Samuel served as deputy chief of mission. During their extraordinary eight-years in Israel (1977 - 1985), Ambassador Lewis was a key negotiator at the 1978 Camp David talks that resulted in the historic peace treaty between Egypt and Israel. The Lewises considered St. Albans Episcopal Church, Washington, DC to be their spiritual home and its members their extended family. The Lewises had been active participants in retreats, pilgrimages, study groups, and outreach ministries. Sallie is survived by her children, Grace and Richard. No services are planned. The family would welcome donations in Sam and Sallie's name to: St. Albans Church, 3001 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20016or Neve Shalom: Oasis of Peace, Wahat al-Salamhttp://wasns.org/



