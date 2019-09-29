Sally Bredenkamp
Of Bluewater Bay, Florida, went to be with the Lord on February 12, 2019 after a brief illness. She was at home with family at the time of her passing. Sally is survived by her husband, Bart; two sons, Brad and Trevor, along with their wives; and seven grandchildren and one great- grandchild. Her full obituary is available at www.mclaughlintwincities.com
. A memorial service will be held at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5114 Twinbrook Rd, Fairfax, VA 22032, on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. and immediately followed by a reception at the church. The funeral service will then be held at Arlington National Cemetery at 2 p.m.. on Friday, October 4, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made in Sally's name to or the American Cancer Association.