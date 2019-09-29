The Washington Post

SALLY BREDENKAMP

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SALLY BREDENKAMP.
Service Information
Lord of Life Lutheran Church
5114 Twinbrook Rd
Fairfax, VA 22032
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Lord of Life Lutheran Church
5114 Twinbrook Rd
Fairfax, DC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Arlington National Cemetery
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Sally Bredenkamp

Of Bluewater Bay, Florida, went to be with the Lord on February 12, 2019 after a brief illness. She was at home with family at the time of her passing. Sally is survived by her husband, Bart; two sons, Brad and Trevor, along with their wives; and seven grandchildren and one great- grandchild. Her full obituary is available at www.mclaughlintwincities.com. A memorial service will be held at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5114 Twinbrook Rd, Fairfax, VA 22032, on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. and immediately followed by a reception at the church. The funeral service will then be held at Arlington National Cemetery at 2 p.m.. on Friday, October 4, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made in Sally's name to or the American Cancer Association.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.