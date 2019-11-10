The Washington Post

Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
1600 Morris Rd. SE
Washington, DC
SALLY FRANCES COLEMAN BURFORD  

Born September 30, 1927, passed at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital on
October 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held in Washington, DC and in her place of birth, Lynchburg (Naola), VA.
 
-DC. Funeral Mass: November 15, 2019,
10 a.m. Viewing and 11 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 1600 Morris Rd. SE, Washington, DC 20020.
 
-VA. Funeral Services: November 16, 2019,
1 p.m. at Ivy Hill Baptist Church, 448 Waughs Ferry Crossing, Naola, VA 24574.
 
-Interment: will take place at Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Monroe, VA. 24574.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 10, 2019
