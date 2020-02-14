The Washington Post

SALLY D'ALBORA

Sally G. D'Albora  

On Sunday, February 9, 2020, Sally G. D'Albora of Rockville, MD passed away at the age of 84. Beloved wife of 60 years of James B. D'Albora: loving mother of Jim (Debbie), Michael (Carolyn), Anne Johnson (Scott), John (Colleen), Beth McCann (Brian), Bill (Jacqueline), and Tom (Mia): grandmother of 20, her Brother, William (Helen) Gilbert. The family will receive friends at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, 917 Montrose Rd, Rockville, MD on Saturday, February 22 at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (cbf.org) or 6 Herndon Ave Annapolis, MD 21403. Please view the family's online guestbook at

