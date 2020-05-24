Sally R. Fish (Age 83)
Of Ashby Ponds, Ashburn, VA, passed away on May 2, 2020. She was born Sally Macomber at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. She was a secondary school teacher in Fairfax County, VA, for 25 years, teaching cosmetology. Sally enjoyed sailing, skiing, and dancing. She is survived by her husband, Robert Fish of Ashby Ponds; her son Stephan of Charlotte, NC; seven step-children; 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. There will be no services. Donations may be made to the or any Animal Rescue activity.