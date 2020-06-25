SALLY GUTHRIE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SALLY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SALLY BARCLAY GUTHRIE  
Sally Barclay Guthrie died at home near Middleburg on June 23, 2020, after a short illness. Her daughter Julia was with her. Sally was born on May 31, 1929 in Indianapolis. She was passionate about food and was a wonderful cook, a skill she worked hard to enhance, and that led to a long career in the food business. She owned and operated a French restaurant, a gourmet food store, and a catering business that she only recently stepped back from. In all her ventures she enjoyed an admiring audience. Sally was also passionate about music, politics, nature, and most of all, her many friendships. She will be sorely missed by her two surviving daughters, Carolyn and Julia, and by a multitude of friends. A service will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Medi Home Hospice, 12531 Clipper Dr., Woodbridge VA 22192; phone: 703-392-7100.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved