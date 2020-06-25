SALLY GUTHRIE



SALLY BARCLAY GUTHRIE

Sally Barclay Guthrie died at home near Middleburg on June 23, 2020, after a short illness. Her daughter Julia was with her. Sally was born on May 31, 1929 in Indianapolis. She was passionate about food and was a wonderful cook, a skill she worked hard to enhance, and that led to a long career in the food business. She owned and operated a French restaurant, a gourmet food store, and a catering business that she only recently stepped back from. In all her ventures she enjoyed an admiring audience. Sally was also passionate about music, politics, nature, and most of all, her many friendships. She will be sorely missed by her two surviving daughters, Carolyn and Julia, and by a multitude of friends. A service will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Medi Home Hospice, 12531 Clipper Dr., Woodbridge VA 22192; phone: 703-392-7100.



