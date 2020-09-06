SALLY KAPLAN

SALLY B. KAPLAN
On Saturday, September 5, 2020, SALLY B. KAPLAN of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved wife of the late Louis M. Kaplan. Devoted mother of Gail (Jonathan) Fishman and Julie (Dennis Auerbach) Kaplan. Loving sister of Claire (the late Robert) Smith, Michael (Sue) Boorstein and the late Arthur Boorstein. Dear grandmother of Sasha and Leah Fishman and Adam, Rachel and Benjamin Auerbach. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral service and interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, www.kennedy-center.org
or to the Jewish Social Service Agency, www.jssa.org
. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.