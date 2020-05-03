

Sally Ann Mack (Age 84)



Of Cobb Island, MD passed away on Sunday April 12, 2020 at the Sagepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where she had resided for the past five years. Sally was born on July 20, 1935, the only child of John and Pauline Mack.

Graduating from Towson University in 1953 with a BS degree in teaching, Sally continued her education, receiving an MA in Administration and Supervision, a Licensed Associate Professional Counseling degree from George Washington University, education training in Audiovisual Education from University of Marland University College and was an expert in curriculum development. Sally taught in elementary schools in Prince Georges County, MD, eventually becoming a Principal at Owen Road Elementary School, and retiring in 1988 as Principal of James Ryder Randall Elementary School. Sally was known to be very supportive of her staff and students. Upon retirement from the education system Sally continued to work in a dental office before retiring to Cobb Island in 2006. After retiring, Sally became a beloved and valuable member of the Cobb Island Citizens Association and of the Holy Ghost Catholic Church Ladies of Charity. Sally was a friend and generous supporter of the Cobb Island VFD and EMS.

Sally was an avid reader, reading as many as 3 to 4 books a week during her five years as a resident at Sagepoint Nursing Center, due to declining health and severely limiting mobility issues. Sally never once complained about her situation, instead taking comfort in the escape books allowed her to experience.

Sally will be long remembered for her kindness and generosity to so many who have the privilege of knowing her. Sally loved her family, friends, the many people who cared for her at Sagepoint and her home on Cobb Island.

Due to the COVID 19 crisis, a gravesite service will be held at a later date at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland, MD. Sally's wishes were to be cremated and placed next to her parents.