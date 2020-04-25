

Sally Ann Miller (nee Zonna)



Of Ellicott City, MD, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 87 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's.

Sally is survived by her husband, Edward Miller; their sons Chris and Kirk Miller; their daughters Kim Altman and Kelly Fleshman; and four grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Potito and Angela Rosa; her sisters, Rose Delio, Martha Carlson, and Perena Griffin; and her brothers Alfred and Donald Zonna.