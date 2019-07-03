

SALLY GARDINER MURRAY (Age 87)



Died July 1, 2019 at home in Alexandria, Virginia after a brief illness.

The first daughter of George Norman and Sally Quimby Gardiner, Sally was born in Lawrence, Long Island, NY. She attended Miss Porter's School in Farmington, Connecticut and graduated from New York's Briarcliffe College. She was presented at a debut party given by her parents at the Rockaway Hunt Club in Rockaway New York, and married the Honorable Russell Murray II in 1954. They had three daughters.

Sally loved raising her girls, thought her husband was the smartest man alive (he felt as strongly about her), and enjoyed all manner of creative pursuits, from painting trompe l'oeille murals to baking wildly imaginative cakes to creating dollhouses and miniatures. She leaves many devoted friends without a favorite lunch partner.

She was actively involved in many charitable causes including Legal Aid of Alexandria, the National Building Museum in its infancy, The Committee to Restore the Statue of Liberty, and The Northern Virginia Fine Arts Association (The Athenaeum).

Sally was predeceased by her beloved husband (who died in 2009) and by son-in-law Jonathan Bovee. She is survived and mourned by her girls and their families, Twig (Ann) Murray and Harry Mahon and their son Jamie; Prudence Bovee and her son Rusty; and Lexie (Alexandria) and Scott Haines and their sons Douglas and Stephen. The first great-grandson is expected any day now.

A private gathering will be held to honor and celebrate Sally's life. If you are a friend of the family, please contact Twig for information ( [email protected] ).

In lieu of flowers, please take yourself out to lunch with a good friend and raise a glass to Sally.