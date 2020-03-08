The Washington Post

SALLY SMOLA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SALLY SMOLA.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Norbeck & Muncaster Mill Roads
Rockville, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

SALLY M. SMOLA (Age 87)  

Of Silver Spring, MD passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 6, 2020. Beloved wife for 66 years of James F. Smola and devoted mother of Linda (Tim Sullivan), Cindy (Bill Ladd Jr.) and James M. Smola (Lesa). Loving grandmother of Matthew, Katie and Michael Sullivan and great grandmother of Eva Grace, Teresa, Meg, Calista and Dominic. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Monday, March 9, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Patrick's Church, Norbeck & Muncaster Mill Roads, Rockville, MD, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory, may be made to Holy Cross Home Care & Hospice, 10720 Old Columbia Pike, 2nd Floor, Silver Spring, MD 20901.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.