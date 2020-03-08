SALLY M. SMOLA (Age 87)
Of Silver Spring, MD passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 6, 2020. Beloved wife for 66 years of James F. Smola and devoted mother of Linda (Tim Sullivan), Cindy (Bill Ladd Jr.) and James M. Smola (Lesa). Loving grandmother of Matthew, Katie and Michael Sullivan and great grandmother of Eva Grace, Teresa, Meg, Calista and Dominic. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Monday, March 9, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Patrick's Church, Norbeck & Muncaster Mill Roads, Rockville, MD, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory, may be made to Holy Cross Home Care & Hospice, 10720 Old Columbia Pike, 2nd Floor, Silver Spring, MD 20901.