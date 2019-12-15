

Sally Eleanor Tash (neé Lobley)



Departed this life on December 9, 2019. Loving wife of Kenneth Tash, caring sister of the late Arthur Lobley, devoted mother of sons, David, Steven, Michael and Richard Bassin, beloved grandmother of eight, great-grandmother of five, she was adored and will remain in the hearts of many. Born on January 23, 1934 in Atlantic City, Sally grew up in the DC area and lived at Leisure World in Silver Spring, where she participated in theatre and music with her husband and many friends. Known for her wit and charm Sally lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. She was a fantastic cook, loved the ocean, fishing, gardening and any opportunity to gather with family and friends. She was also a source of great comfort and strength to all who knew her. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at Leisure World's Clubhouse on a date to be determined. May she rest as she lived -- to the fullest.