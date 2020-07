Or Copy this URL to Share



SALLYE HENDERSON ALLEN

On July 17, 2020, at her home, after several years of declining health. Her husband, Willie H. Allen, preceded her in death. Mourning her loss are: daughters, Marionette Audifferen (Ade) and Gayle Allen; grandchildren, Oluwatoyin, Hannah, Zoe and Ayomide Audifferen. The family wishes to thank family and friends for their love and support. A private memorial will be held at a later time.



