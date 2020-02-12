Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SALVADOR NADAL. View Sign Service Information Money and King Funeral Home 171 Maple Avenue W Vienna , VA 22180 (703)-938-7440 Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Money and King Funeral Home 171 Maple Avenue W Vienna , VA 22180 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church 8601 Wolftrap Road Vienna , VA View Map Send Flowers Notice

NADAL Salvador Nadal (Age 92) Passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Vienna, Virginia, after a long illness. Mr. Nadal was the devoted husband of Maria Carmen Nadal, a childhood sweetheart who preceded him in death in 2012. He is survived by his daughter, Rosina, as well as her husband, David Kling, and grandchildren Cristina and Jack, all of Vienna. Salvador had a kind word for everyone, was generous with a good sense of humor, dedicated to his family and will be missed by all who knew him. Salvador Nadal was born in Tarrega, a town near Barcelona, Spain, on December 22, 1927, the son of Salvador Nadal and Rosa Niubo. As a child, he experienced the brutality of the Spanish Civil War, which raged in the Catalonia region of the country. His family owned a grain and produce transportation company, where he was employed after a year of military service. Seeking greater opportunities for his daughter, Mr. Nadal applied for U.S. citizenship in the late 1950s. Upon receiving official residency papers in 1968, he and his family began a new life in Hauppauge, Long Island, New York. There, he joined the Graphic Communications International Union, became a U.S. citizen in the mid-1970s and worked for printing establishments on Long Island through the early 1990s. In 1994, Salvador, his wife and beloved Yorkshire Terrier, Noi ("young man," in the Catalan language) moved to Rosslyn (Arlington) to be near his daughter and her family. He was an active member of the Pauli Bellet Foundation, promoting the Catalan culture and language in the Washington area, and of the Saint Agnes Catholic Church, Arlington. He later joined Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Vienna. Salvador enjoyed attending daily Catholic mass; gardening; family trips, frequently to Spain, as well as to Alaska, Hawaii and the Vatican; long walks with his wife; and tennis into his 70s. He was also an avid fan of the soccer Futbol Club Barcelona. He would frequently accompany his daughter to her business, an information technology and cybersecurity firm in Luray, Virginia. In 2015, Salvador, joined by his daughter and grandson, attended a special family reunion in his honor with more than 100 relatives in Tarrega during his final trip to Spain. Family will receive friends at the Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on Saturday, February 15 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Road, Vienna, VA 22182. He will be buried in Columbia Gardens, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests making donations to the Catholic charity organization Caritas Internationalis, 777 United Nations Plaza, Suite 10G, New York, NY 10017-3521 or online at https://

NADAL Salvador Nadal (Age 92) Passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Vienna, Virginia, after a long illness. Mr. Nadal was the devoted husband of Maria Carmen Nadal, a childhood sweetheart who preceded him in death in 2012. He is survived by his daughter, Rosina, as well as her husband, David Kling, and grandchildren Cristina and Jack, all of Vienna. Salvador had a kind word for everyone, was generous with a good sense of humor, dedicated to his family and will be missed by all who knew him. Salvador Nadal was born in Tarrega, a town near Barcelona, Spain, on December 22, 1927, the son of Salvador Nadal and Rosa Niubo. As a child, he experienced the brutality of the Spanish Civil War, which raged in the Catalonia region of the country. His family owned a grain and produce transportation company, where he was employed after a year of military service. Seeking greater opportunities for his daughter, Mr. Nadal applied for U.S. citizenship in the late 1950s. Upon receiving official residency papers in 1968, he and his family began a new life in Hauppauge, Long Island, New York. There, he joined the Graphic Communications International Union, became a U.S. citizen in the mid-1970s and worked for printing establishments on Long Island through the early 1990s. In 1994, Salvador, his wife and beloved Yorkshire Terrier, Noi ("young man," in the Catalan language) moved to Rosslyn (Arlington) to be near his daughter and her family. He was an active member of the Pauli Bellet Foundation, promoting the Catalan culture and language in the Washington area, and of the Saint Agnes Catholic Church, Arlington. He later joined Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Vienna. Salvador enjoyed attending daily Catholic mass; gardening; family trips, frequently to Spain, as well as to Alaska, Hawaii and the Vatican; long walks with his wife; and tennis into his 70s. He was also an avid fan of the soccer Futbol Club Barcelona. He would frequently accompany his daughter to her business, an information technology and cybersecurity firm in Luray, Virginia. In 2015, Salvador, joined by his daughter and grandson, attended a special family reunion in his honor with more than 100 relatives in Tarrega during his final trip to Spain. Family will receive friends at the Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on Saturday, February 15 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Road, Vienna, VA 22182. He will be buried in Columbia Gardens, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests making donations to the Catholic charity organization Caritas Internationalis, 777 United Nations Plaza, Suite 10G, New York, NY 10017-3521 or online at https:// www.caritas.org / Online condolences may be offered at www.moneyandking. comwww.moneyandking.com Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close