SALVATORE PELICANO "Sam"
On July 28, 2019, Salvatore "Sam" Pelicano, 100, of Westminster, formerly of Washington, DC. Devoted father of four children; grandfather of seven, great-grandfather of 14; great great-grandfather of eight. Visitation on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster, MD where funeral service will be held on Friday, August 2 at 12 p.m. for full obituary and to place online condolences, see www.prittsfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster.