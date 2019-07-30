The Washington Post

Salvatore Pelicano

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Salvatore Pelicano.
Service Information
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD
21157
(410)-848-7533
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

SALVATORE PELICANO "Sam"  

On July 28, 2019, Salvatore "Sam" Pelicano, 100, of Westminster, formerly of Washington, DC. Devoted father of four children; grandfather of seven, great-grandfather of 14; great great-grandfather of eight. Visitation on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster, MD where funeral service will be held on Friday, August 2 at 12 p.m. for full obituary and to place online condolences, see www.prittsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster.

Published in The Washington Post on July 30, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet Purple Heart bullet World War II bullet Bronze Star
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Westminster, MD   410-848-7533
funeral home direction icon