On May 10, 2019, Sam Black; beloved husband of Jeannette Black (nee Kaplan); loving father of Lewis Black and the late Ronald Black; devoted son of the late Jenny and Louis Black.

Funeral services and interment will be held at King David Memorial Gardens - Falls Church VA on Monday, May 13, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Ron Black Scholarship Fund, The 52nd Street Project, 789 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10019.

