The Washington Post

SAM BLACK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SAM BLACK.
Service Information
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM
King David Memorial Gardens
Falls Church, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Sam Black  

On May 10, 2019, Sam Black; beloved husband of Jeannette Black (nee Kaplan); loving father of Lewis Black and the late Ronald Black; devoted son of the late Jenny and Louis Black.
Funeral services and interment will be held at King David Memorial Gardens - Falls Church VA on Monday, May 13, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Ron Black Scholarship Fund, The 52nd Street Project, 789 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10019.
Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on May 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.