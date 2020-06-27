SAMANTHA INGA SANDERS
SAMANTHA INGA SANDERS  
On June 13, 2020, Samantha Inga Sanders, took her final breath. She was the devoted mother of Tyrone, Teiona and Tiara Sanders. Loving grandmother of Onious and Syune Sanders. Cherished daughter of Nellie Dawson. She is also survived by two brothers Timothy Sanders, and William Fonville, as well as, a host of many loving nieces, nephews relatives and friends. She is proceeded in death by one sister, Sharon Moore and two brothers Mark and Frederick Sanders. Funeral Services to be held privately. Flowers and Guest Registry may be found atwww.Fort-Lincoln.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
3018645090
