SAMI BaSUHAIL (1969 - 2020)
SAMI MUSHIN SUHAIL BaSUHAIL  
Februray 13, 1969 - April 2, 2020  
Virginia  

Sami BaSuhail; 51, a talented architect, foodie, mentor, athletic enthusiast, devoted son and father, loving husband, friend and sibling, evoker of laughter, dreamer, lover of learning, adventurer and traveler of the world, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
 
He was kind. And he loved to make his loved-ones laugh.
 
Sami is survived by his father Muhsin, his mother Ann, his three sisters-Amal, Leila, and Neda-his wife Lori, his friend Carol, and her children Dominic and Eileen-for whom he filled the role of loving father-his lifelong friend Fida, extended family, and a host of long-time friends.
 
A funeral service was held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the AMAA Muslim Cemetery in Fredericksburg, VA. Condolences for the family may be added to the guestbook at https://tributes.com/Sami_BaSuhail.
 
Donations may be sent to the Callao Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 39, Callao, VA 22435 or
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 18, 2020
